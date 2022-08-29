UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a juvenile male has been given felony gun charges after a simple disturbance call that took place on August 28th.

Around 5:10 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at an area near Utica’s Proctor Park after receiving reports of a group of people being disorderly. While speaking with the group on the scene, one of the officers allegedly noticed what appeared to be a handgun and magazine in the pockets of one of the individuals.

The officers then detained the individual to be searched and for further questioning, during which they allegedly found a loaded 9mm handgun and a magazine with additional ammunition. The weapon was seized, and the individual was arrested and taken to the Utica Police Department.

It was later learned that he is a 15-year-old juvenile, and as a result, his identity will not be released at this time.

He has been charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm