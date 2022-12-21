UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is on the lookout for a wanted level three sex offender and is asking the public for any information leading to his whereabouts.

72-year-old Frank Conte of Utica, a level three sex offender, is wanted for failing to verify his location every 90 days.

If you have anyone information regarding Conte or his current location, please call the Utica Police Department at 315-223-3461. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.