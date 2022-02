SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Two Springfield brothers were arrested Thursday after police found a semi-automatic handgun, heroin and cocaine in their possession.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives from the Firearms Investigative Unit have been investigating 32-year-old Enrique Cruz-Rosario of Springfield for drug trafficking. Officers were granted three search warrants for a home on Central Street, a home on Renee Circle and a vehicle.