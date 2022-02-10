SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this “Celebrity Edition” of Love Stories of the Capital Region, we’re sharing a love story worth more than a million dollars. Beekman 1802 Founders Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell met online more than two decades ago, and every since, their love has been going the distance.

Ridge and Kilmer-Purcell met in a chat room in 1998. Brent had never dated, let alone thought about dating a man, until he met Josh. Though he was hesitant, Brent showed up for their first meeting in person and as they like to say, the rest is history.

Throughout their partnership, there were a few challenges but nothing quite like the recession in the late 2000s. During that time, they struggled to not lose their farm in Sharon Springs and hold onto their relationship.

They credit this period of time for creating the strong bond that keeps them together to this day. Josh says in many ways they’ve become one person.

Shortly after the recession tested their professional and personal relationship, an opportunity came along to compete on CBS’ The Amazing Race Season 21. Underdogs for the duration of the season, they say their strong communication skills and their long lasting relationship ultimately won them the million dollar prize.

“Brent and I, we know what each other’s thinking all the time so that just made us go even faster,” said Josh.

“And I think that’s something that a lot of couples, couples who have even been together longer than we have, never really figure out that communication with one another,” said Brent.