MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With Winter right around the corner, you may be wondering how to prepare your home, and save money on your heating bill. The President and CEO of Standard Insulating, Jennifer Keida, explained the first step is to get an energy audit.

“This can identify all the different ways that you can save energy whether its insulation or windows or appliances it will identify what you can invest in and get the most return on investment,” said Keida.

Receiving an energy assessment is free through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, and companies like Standard work with NYSERDA and National Grid to help those who may struggle to pay their bills.

“There’s a lot of different potential programs and rebates and incentives and they’re available to so many homes able to get homeowners low income and middle-income consumers rebates,” said Keida.

When it comes to prepping your home for the colder months, there’s various types of insulation.

“We offer spray foam and blown cellulose and fiber and every house has a different approach so sometimes we use all of those components to be able to unplug the holes and give that extra coat. The consumer should make upgrades every 10 years because a well-insulated house can help you save up to 50% on energy bills,” said Keida.