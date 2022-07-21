CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been charged with multiple counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide and Manslaughter after allegedly killing two people in a vehicle accident on July 20th.

Around 12:38 pm on Wednesday, deputies arrived at the scene of a three-car accident on State Route 92 in West Lake Road, in the Town of Cazenovia. They found a 2004 GMC Yukon, overturned in the westbound lane. The driver, 35-year-old Justin Haines from New Woodstock, NY had already been rescued from the vehicle.

A 2016 Ford Focus was off the west shoulder of the roadway with heavy front-end damage. The occupants were identified as 69-year-old driver Deborah Sorrentino from Syracuse, and 92-year-old passenger Augusta Sorrentino from Manlius. Unfortunately, Deborah Sorrentino was pronounced deceased at the scene. Augusta Sorrentino was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where she also later passed away from her injuries.

An investigation of the incident has revealed that Haines’ was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed. It is believed that he was speeding when he then attempted to pass multiple vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway. He then allegedly lost control of his vehicle in the westbound lane and struck Sorrentino’s vehicle head-on, causing it to overturn.

A third vehicle was traveling eastbound when it swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision, but struck Haines’ Yukon, causing additional damage. The driver of that vehicle sustained minor injuries, was treated at the scene, and was then released.

Haines was taken to Upstate Medical Center and treated for minor injuries. Authorities believe he may have been under the influence of drugs and/or narcotics at the time of the accident.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

Two counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide

Two counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree

Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree

Multiple NYS Traffic violations

Haines is currently being held at the Madison County Jail until his arraignment.