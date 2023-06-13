MONTPELIER, Vt. (WWLP) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says maple syrup production in Vermont this year was down 20 percent from last year’s record high.

This year the state of Vermont produced a total of 2.05 million gallons of maple syrup. Producers put out a total of 6.35 million maple taps this year, which is a 5 percent decrease from last year. USDA says the location of taps played a significant part in the production.

In 2022, more than 2.5 million gallons of syrup was produced in Vermont with more than 6.5 million taps used. Last year was also a record high production valued at $84.5 million, up from 51% from 2021.

Credit: USDA

“It was a roller coaster year for Vermont sugar makers but once again they rolled with weather and produced a high-quality crop of pure Vermont maple syrup. We are grateful to all our producers for their hard work and look forward to enjoying maple for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” said Vermont’s Ag Secretary Anson Tebbetts.

Despite the lower production, Vermont still produced nearly half of the country’s maple syrup. A total of 4.18 million gallons of maple syrup was produced this year in the United States.