KENNEBEC, Maine (WWLP) – More than 30,000 residents in Maine are still without power since Monday’s Nor’easter throughout New England.

The heavy rain and strong winds caused significant tree damage and knocked power out at over one million people and businesses across all of New England. Working throughout the night and into Tuesday, crews helped restore power in New Hampshire to more than 86,000 customers.

In Massachusetts, more than 250,000 Eversource customers were without electricity which crews restored throughout the week. On Friday, crews headed to Maine to work with Central Maine Power to help restore power to 30,619 residences. Maine had approximately 405,000 customers lose power from Monday’s storm.

As of Friday morning, more than 100 employees from Eversource including lineworkers, supervisors, mechanics, and preferred contractors joined Central Maine Power to help make repairs to the electric system and restore power throughout the holiday weekend.

Eversource is using its new technology, rapid poles, to speed up the power restoration process. Rapid pole technology is designed to enhance public safety and reduce restoration time when responding to broken utility poles. The technology was first launched in New Hampshire and has proven to be effective in restoring power in troubled areas in as little as 30 minutes.