LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Memorial Day Weekend is coming, and with it, a number of parades, ceremonies and celebrations. The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance will host its annual remembrance of four unknown local soldiers from the French & Indian War. A parade is set in downtown Glens Falls, traveling to Crandall Park.
Wherever you’re going, keep COVID-19 safety protocols in mind when observing the day. Warren County encourages face mask use in mass gatherings.
The following is a list of Memorial Day Weekend offerings from Glens Falls north into the Adirondacks:
Saturday, May 28
- Fort Ticonderoga Memorial Day Weekend
- 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
- Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ticonderoga Road, Ticonderoga
- Reenactment of Battle of Ticonderoga during the Revolutionary War, narrated scenic boat tours, fort tours, museum exhibitions and living history programs. 10% of general admissions will go toward active-duty members of the military with proof of service.
- Hague Memorial Day Celebration
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Robert E. Henry Memorial Park, 9060 Lake Shore Drive, Hague
- Clown, live music, crafts, jewelry, vendors, food concessions provided by Hague Fish & Game Club. Hague Fire Department chicken BBQ to follow. 2 p.m. parade along Route 8. Retired U.S. Brigadier General James O’Toole to speak.
- Springbrook Hollow Distillery
- Noon – 7 p.m.
- Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, 133 Clements Road, Queensbury
- Drinks, live music, artisan vendors, food trucks, lawn games, raffle prizes.
Sunday, May 29
- Crown Point Memorial Day Celebration
- 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday
- Veterans Memorial Park, Crown Point
- Amusement rides, food, vendors, live music featuring “Loose Monkeys,” “Grit-N-Whiskey” and “North Country Travelers”
Monday, May 30
- Cambridge Memorial Day Ceremonies
- 7:30 a.m. at Eagle Bridge Post Office; 8 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery; 8:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Cemetery; 9 a.m. at Memorial Park; 10 a.m. parade
- Cambridge
- A series of Memorial Day events in Cambridge.
- Glens Falls/Queensbury Memorial Day Parade
- 10 a.m.
- Glen Street, Glens Falls
- Parade running through Glens Falls, starting on Glen Street and moving north from Maple Street to Crandall Park. A remembrance ceremony will be held at Victory and Peace Monument at Crandall Park.
- Hartford Memorial Day Parade
- 6 p.m.
- Main Street, Hartford
- Memorial Day parade, free admission.
- Inlet wreath-laying ceremony
- 9 a.m. in Inlet; 10 a.m. at Racquette Lake Library
- Legion Square, 160 Route 28, Inlet
- Wreath ceremony at Legion Square at Inlet Town Hall, held by American Legion Post 1402. Second ceremony to follow at Racquette Lake Library.
- Lake George Memorial Day ceremony at Battlefield Park
- 10:30 a.m.
- Lake George Battlefield Park, Fort George Road, Lake George
- Ceremony in remembrance of four unknown soldiers who took place in the battle of Lake George during the French & Indian War.
- Long Lake wreath-laying ceremony
- 9 a.m.
- Long Lake Town Hall, 1204 Main St., Long Lake
- Wreath ceremony at Long Lake Bridge, followed by ceremony and honors at Long Lake Cemetery with American Legion Post #650. No parade in 2022.
- North Warren Memorial Day Parade
- 10:30 a.m.
- Old Middle School/World of Life Parking Lot, 4200 Glendale Road, Pottersville
- Communities of Chestertown, Pottersville and Brant Lake come together to honor Memorial Day. Parade starts at Old Middle School/World of Life parking lot, and ends at Pottersville Firehouse. Burgers and hot dogs to follow.