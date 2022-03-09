NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, March 9th, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $1,368,411 dollars is going towards domestic violence programs, shelters, sexual assault programs, and rape crisis centers in the Mohawk Valley. It’s all part of the larger $24 million-dollar federal Family Violence Prevention and Services Act and American Rescue Plan being distributed throughout New York State.

According to the state, the pandemic has caused an increase in domestic violence reports and people requesting help, as well as an increase in the severity of abuse taking place.

“The pandemic has tragically led to a rise in domestic and gender-based violence, and this funding is critical to ensuring that survivors can safely access the help and services they need.” – Governor Kathy Hochul

The money will be distributed by the New York State Office of Children & Family Services and will go towards expanding COVID testing & vaccination availability, offsetting fiscal challenges, better serving the community, and supporting the increase in domestic violence. It will also have an impact on domestic violence services in rural communities, culturally specific programs, and underserved communities.

In addition, Governor Hochul says the funding will assist workforce stabilization, ensure continuity of survivor services, and address state fiscal challenges.