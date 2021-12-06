More than 30 NY hospitals stopping nonessential procedures amid COVID spike

NEW YORK — The Department of Health directed more than 30 hospitals to limit non-essential procedures amid an ongoing spike in COVID cases.
The order kicks in for procedures scheduled on or after Dec. 9. As of Monday, it applies to 32 hospitals.
A dozen cases of the omicron variant have been found in New York. It comes as hospitals statewide continue to strain under a surge in coronavirus cases, most traced to the delta variant, along with staffing shortages.
The number of people testing positive statewide each day for the virus has doubled in the last 30 days.
Gov. Kathy Hochul in recent days authorized the Health Department to limit nonessential, non-urgent procedures at hospitals close to running out of beds and deployed National Guard teams to relieve healthcare workers at facilities dealing with staffing issues and surging caseloads.
See the list of hospitals below:
|HOSPITAL
|HOSPITAL NETWORK
|REGION
|COUNTY
|1
|A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital
|Bassett Healthcare Network
|Mohawk Valley
|Otsego
|2
|Albany Medical Center Hospital
|Albany Medical Center
|Capital Region
|Albany
|3
|Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc.
|Independent
|Western New York
|Chautauqua
|4
|Canton-Potsdam Hospital
|St. Lawrence Health System
|North Country
|St. Lawrence
|5
|Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
|North Star Health Alliance
|North Country
|St. Lawrence
|6
|Crouse Hospital
|Crouse Health
|Central New York
|Onondaga
|7
|Erie County Medical Center
|Independent
|Western New York
|Erie
|8
|F.F. Thompson Hospital
|University of Rochester Medical Center
|Finger Lakes
|Onrario
|9
|Faxton-St Lukes Healthcare St Lukes Division
|Mohawk Valley Health System
|Mohawk Valley
|Oneida
|10
|Geneva General Hospital
|Finger Lakes Health
|Finger Lakes
|Ontario
|11
|Glens Falls Hospital
|Independent
|Capital Region
|Warren
|12
|Guthrie Cortland Medical Center
|The Guthrie Clinic
|Central New York
|Cortland
|13
|Highland Hospital
|University of Rochester Medical Center
|Finger Lakes
|Monroe
|14
|Little Falls Hospital
|Bassett Healthcare Network
|Mohawk Valley
|Herkimer
|15
|Mercy Hospital of Buffalo
|Catholic Health, Buffalo
|Western New York
|Erie
|16
|Mount St Marys Hospital and Health Center
|Catholic Health, Buffalo
|Western New York
|Niagara
|17
|Oneida Health Hospital
|Independent
|Central New York
|Madison
|18
|Oswego Hospital
|Independent
|Central New York
|Oswego
|19
|Rochester General Hospital
|Rochester Regional Health System
|Finger Lakes
|Monroe
|20
|Saratoga Hospital
|Albany Medical Center
|Capital Region
|Saratoga
|21
|Sisters of Charity Hospital
|Catholic Health, Buffalo
|Western New York
|Erie
|22
|St Elizabeth Medical Center
|Mohawk Valley Health System
|Mohawk Valley
|Oneida
|23
|St. Mary’s Healthcare
|Ascension Health
|Mohawk Valley
|Montgomery
|24
|Strong Memorial Hospital
|University of Rochester Medical Center
|Finger Lakes
|Monroe
|25
|The Unity Hospital of Rochester
|Rochester Regional Health System
|Finger Lakes
|Monroe
|26
|The University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center
|University of Vermont Health Network
|North Country
|Franklin
|27
|The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
|University of Vermont Health Network
|North Country
|Clinton
|28
|The University of Vermont Health Network – Elizabethtown Community Hospital
|The University of Vermont Health Network
|North Country
|Essex
|29
|University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
|Independent
|Central
|Onondaga
|30
|UPMC Chautauqua at WCA
|UPMC
|Western New York
|Chautauqua
|31
|UPSTATE University Hospital at Community General
|Independent
|Central New York
|Onondaga
|32
|Wyoming County Community Hospital
|Independent
|Finger Lakes
|Wyoming