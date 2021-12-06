More than 30 NY hospitals stopping nonessential procedures amid COVID spike

NEW YORK — The Department of Health directed more than 30 hospitals to limit non-essential procedures amid an ongoing spike in COVID cases.

The order kicks in for procedures scheduled on or after Dec. 9. As of Monday, it applies to 32 hospitals.

A dozen cases of the omicron variant have been found in New York. It comes as hospitals statewide continue to strain under a surge in coronavirus cases, most traced to the delta variant, along with staffing shortages.

The number of people testing positive statewide each day for the virus has doubled in the last 30 days.

Gov. Kathy Hochul in recent days authorized the Health Department to limit nonessential, non-urgent procedures at hospitals close to running out of beds and deployed National Guard teams to relieve healthcare workers at facilities dealing with staffing issues and surging caseloads.

See the list of hospitals below:

HOSPITALHOSPITAL NETWORKREGIONCOUNTY
1A.O. Fox Memorial HospitalBassett Healthcare NetworkMohawk ValleyOtsego
2Albany Medical Center HospitalAlbany Medical CenterCapital RegionAlbany
3Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc.IndependentWestern New YorkChautauqua
4Canton-Potsdam HospitalSt. Lawrence Health SystemNorth CountrySt. Lawrence
5Claxton-Hepburn Medical CenterNorth Star Health AllianceNorth CountrySt. Lawrence
6Crouse HospitalCrouse HealthCentral New YorkOnondaga
7Erie County Medical CenterIndependentWestern New YorkErie
8F.F. Thompson HospitalUniversity of Rochester Medical CenterFinger LakesOnrario
9Faxton-St Lukes Healthcare St Lukes DivisionMohawk Valley Health SystemMohawk ValleyOneida
10Geneva General HospitalFinger Lakes HealthFinger LakesOntario
11Glens Falls HospitalIndependentCapital RegionWarren
12Guthrie Cortland Medical CenterThe Guthrie ClinicCentral New YorkCortland
13Highland HospitalUniversity of Rochester Medical CenterFinger LakesMonroe
14Little Falls HospitalBassett Healthcare NetworkMohawk ValleyHerkimer
15Mercy Hospital of BuffaloCatholic Health, BuffaloWestern New YorkErie
16Mount St Marys Hospital and Health CenterCatholic Health, BuffaloWestern New YorkNiagara
17Oneida Health HospitalIndependentCentral New YorkMadison
18Oswego HospitalIndependentCentral New YorkOswego
19Rochester General HospitalRochester Regional Health SystemFinger LakesMonroe
20Saratoga HospitalAlbany Medical CenterCapital RegionSaratoga
21Sisters of Charity HospitalCatholic Health, BuffaloWestern New YorkErie
22St Elizabeth Medical CenterMohawk Valley Health SystemMohawk ValleyOneida
23St. Mary’s HealthcareAscension HealthMohawk ValleyMontgomery
24Strong Memorial HospitalUniversity of Rochester Medical CenterFinger LakesMonroe
25The Unity Hospital of RochesterRochester Regional Health SystemFinger LakesMonroe
26The University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical CenterUniversity of Vermont Health NetworkNorth CountryFranklin
27The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians HospitalUniversity of Vermont Health NetworkNorth CountryClinton
28The University of Vermont Health Network – Elizabethtown Community HospitalThe University of Vermont Health NetworkNorth CountryEssex
29University Hospital SUNY Health Science CenterIndependentCentralOnondaga
30UPMC Chautauqua at WCAUPMCWestern New YorkChautauqua
31UPSTATE University Hospital at Community GeneralIndependentCentral New YorkOnondaga
32Wyoming County Community HospitalIndependentFinger LakesWyoming

