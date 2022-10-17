MORRIS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on October 14th, a man from the Town of Morris was arrested after the alleged sexual abuse of three people going back multiple years.

On Friday, officers with the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for 62-year-old William E. Gates at his home in Morris, Ny. It was learned that Gates allegedly forced two underage individuals who were living at his home to have inappropriate sexual contact for several years.

Additionally, the investigation also revelated that Gates allegedly forced an adult victim into multiple acts of sexual abuse.

William E. Gates has been arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree

Sex Abuse in the First Degree

Aggravated Sex Abuse in the Third Degree

Three counts of Forcible Touching

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Gates has been arraigned and is currently being held in the Otsego County Correctional Facility on $5,000 cash bail or a $25,000 surety bond.