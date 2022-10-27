UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mohawk Valley Community College Women’s Tennis is no stranger to National Junior College Athletic Association Region Three championships, having won both the fall and spring team titles and sweeping the nine individual singles and doubles matchups in 2021, and although they weren’t able to continue that level of dominance this season, they still came away with hardware on Sunday, October 23rd, winning the team title over Hudson Valley and Herkimer, their third straight, taking 5 of 6 total singles matches and 2 of 3 doubles.

The majority of the eight-person team were named as all-region selections, Julia Cucci, Callie Ott, Kaitlyn Fitch, and Hannah Richter to the first team in both singles and doubles, Philymena Dikar a first teamer in singles and a second-teamer in doubles, and Rebecca Huynh a second-teamer in both. head coach Nick Evanoff was also named Region Three Coach of the Year.

The team is mostly made up of former athletes from Section Three, seven of eight from area schools including Holland Patent, Proctor, RFA, Sauquoit, Mount Markham, New Hartford, and Poland, which is the school where last year’s national doubles runner-up and second-team All-American Julia Cucci attended

She and the rest of the squad will now head to Peachtree, Georgia for the National Championship tournament, which takes place November 4th through 6th, they had two runners-up in last year’s tournament.