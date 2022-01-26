MVHS holding blood drive at St. Luke’s Hospital

New England

by: Thad Randazzo

Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As the nation continues to face the growing blood shortage due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) has announced an upcoming blood drive and is asking the community to donate.

The event is taking place on Tuesday, February 1st, from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm, and will be in the Allen-Calder Conference Rooms 1 & 2 of St. Luke’s Hospital, on 1656 Champlin Avenue in Utica. Anyone donating is required to follow all current COVID-19 precautions, including wearing a mask.

Anyone with a blood type of O Negative, O Positive, A Negative, or B Negative is asked to consider making a ‘Power Red Cell’ donation. Appointments are encouraged and appreciated, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go online to redcrossblood.org to schedule your appointment. Download the Blood Donor App and use Rapid Pass to save time the day of the drive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories