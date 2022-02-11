The New Hampshire Attorney General John M Formella, and Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette have issued a consumer alert warning about recent reports of scammers attempting to defraud consumers.

The scammers are attempting to defraud consumers by mailing checks for “Medicaid statements” that listed the New Hampshire “DHHS – Bureau of Finance” as the payor. The checks also listed the consumer as payee, and at least one check was claimed to be for $3,300.

One consumer explained that they received a fake check from a would-be buyer on the online marketplace Craigslist. The scammer emailed the consumer asking them to deposit funds into the consumers bank account and to wait for additional details.

This scam is commonly known as a “fake check scam.” This scam often involves online transactions through marketplaces such as Craigslist. The scammer sends the fake check that is valued in excess of the agreed amount of the transaction, and instructs the consumer to send the left over sum of the funds back to them. The consumer, believing the check will clear when cashed, sends the leftover sum of money along with the item to the scammer. In the end, when the check doesn’t clear because it is fake, the consumer has lost the property as well as money.

DHHS Commissioner Shibinette warns that NH Medicaid does not send payment checks to those who aren’t enrolled in Medicaid, and that reimbursement of Medicaid beneficiaries for covered services is not issued by NH Medicaid.

Attorney General Formella and DHHS Commissioner Shibinette also warns that common red flags that could be signs of a scam include when the buyer offers to only pay via check, and when the check is valued at more than the agreed-upon price.

If you have lost money or property as a result of a fake check scam, please call your local police department and the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Hotline at 603-271-3641. Additionally, send any fraudulent checks to the United States Postal Inspector’s Office and report the incident at www.uspis.gov/report if you have received one.