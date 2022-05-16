NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a runaway juvenile from New Hartford.

14-year-old Brooke Jobson is a white female.

Weight: 115lbs

Height: 5’02”

Eye Color: Blue

Hair Color: Black

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black long-sleeve t-shirt. A last known time and date of Brooke’s whereabouts have not been released at this time.

Police say that Brooke has a history of running away and it is possible that she may be in the Utica area.

If you have any information regarding Zaren’s whereabouts, please contact the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111.