ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, August 4th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a New Hartford woman was indicted for allegedly conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.

27-year-old Alexis Miranda of New Hartford was arraigned last week for alleged charges in connection to the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, between August 2019 and October 8, 2019, and distributed methamphetamine on September 12, 2019, as well as the possession of four pistols that had the serial numbers removed.

Miranda is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently, she has had a detention hearing before the United States Magistrate and was released on conditions pending her trial before the Chief United States District Judge.

If proven guilty Miranda faces a minimum of 10 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million dollars, and 5 years to life, of supervision if she is released from prison.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with new information as it is released.