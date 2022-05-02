UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was created for cities across the country that experienced significant setbacks from Covid, and now thanks to this funding, the city of Utica has the chance to invest in outdoor spaces like never before.

The plan is underway for a new skate park at T.R. Proctor Park, and at the Parkway Rec Center, residents had the opportunity to voice their opinion regarding the overall design of the skate park.

“Utica…$60 million is so significant, especially when you look at a city budget that’s $78 million, and from that though over $20 million of ARPA funding is going to be dedicated to revitalizing outdoor public spaces,” said Katie Aiello, Councilperson for the 1st District of Utica.

“I think that will have a huge impact on our community for generations to come.”

This funding will also be used to revitalize the Jason Waterman skate park which is currently standing in West Utica.

“We’re putting some money into that – it needs repairs, and it needs to be upgraded – so we’re going to have a good park in West Utica that we already use, and now we’re going to have this Spohn Ranch designed park in Proctor Park, which is just really going to make Utica into that much more of a destination,” said Celeste Friend, Councilperson for the 3rd District of Utica.

Be sure to be on the lookout for the new Spohn Ranch skatepark at T.R. Proctor Park, coming soon.