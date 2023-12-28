BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WWLP) – Only about an hour from Springfield stands an infamous yet terrifying farmhouse—the eerie setting that inspired the horror movie saga ‘The Conjuring,’ and it is preparing for a paranormal extravaganza this New Year’s Eve.

Hosted by the dynamic duo of drag queen paranormal investigator Monique Toosoon and author Sam Baltrusis, the sold-out event promises an unforgettable night of paranormal and bone-chilling exploration.

Attendees lucky enough to snag tickets will delve into the depths of the haunted Burrillville abode, armed with ghost hunting equipment provided by the hosts. The house, notorious for its ghostly resident Bathsheba Herman from the 1800s, will be open for brave souls to conduct their paranormal investigations.

Purchased in 2022 by a Boston developer with an itch for the paranormal, The Conjuring House has become a hub for ghost and horror enthusiasts alike, offering tours and even “ghamping” experiences. Now, it adds a spine-tingling New Year’s Eve celebration to its roster.

As the clock strikes midnight, guests will share a chilling champagne toast, surrounded by the mysterious energy that envelops the historic farmhouse. The event organizers have thoughtfully arranged for food, snacks, soda, and water to keep the investigators fueled throughout the night. For those daring enough to spend the night, sleeping bags, air mattresses, or cots are encouraged.

Unfortunately, for those who missed the opportunity to attend this year, tickets for the 2023 event are entirely sold out as of December 28th. Fear not, however, as there’s always the promise of next year’s celebration. Despite a recent fire in the barn earlier this month, The Conjuring House stands strong, dispelling any rumors of ghostly involvement in the incident, according to the owner.