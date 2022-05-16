ILION, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After the recent brush fires breaking out here in the Mohawk Valley the Ilion Fire Department explains how you can prevent them.

“9 out of 10 brush fires are actually started by humans,” said Andy Monahan, Ilion Deputy Fire Chief.

The Deputy Fire Chief of the Ilion Fire Department Andy Monahan explains that one of the main causes of wildfires is unattended campfires. There is currently a burn ban until May 14th, the Deputy Chief explains that late spring-early summer is when the outbreak of brush fires happens.

“When new vegetation is starting to grow and the dead vegetation is still on top of the ground the dry stuff will ignite from people having open fires burning garbage,” said Deputy Chief Monahan.

Monahan explains that there are specific safety rules that you can follow to safely burn a campfire.

“You wanna keep the area clear 5 foot from the fire maybe have a bucket of water next to it or garden hose handy,” said Monahan.

To put the fire out, multiple firefighters use a tool called an Indian Tank.

“There’s 5 gallons of water in this container here that we would wear when we would hike into where they might be also wearing our protective gear. When multiple people have these on, we can attack what they call the fire line and try to get ahead of it and extinguish the fire itself,” said Monahan.