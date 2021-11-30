New York sex offender arrested for threatening neighbor with a chainsaw; released despite four NYSP responses in a week

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WETM) – A central New York man has been arrested after allegedly threatening his neighbor with a chainsaw and was released despite multiple incidents with State Police in a week.

On November 28, at approximately 10:35 p.m, New York State Police responded to an address in the village of Sylvan Beach for the reported chainsaw threat.

According to State Police, Daniel Waller had arrived at a residence on Pleasant Ave in Sylvan Beach and had damaged a vehicle with a chainsaw and threatened to kill the homeowner.

Troopers arrived on the scene and located Waller in the roadway with a chainsaw at his feet attempted to take him into custody. State Police say Waller physically resisted arrest and a taser was used to subdue him.

Waller was then taken into custody without further incident and was charged with the following:

Menacing 2 nd degree – (A misdemeanor)

degree – (A misdemeanor) Resisting Arrest – (A misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief 4 th degree – (A misdemeanor)

degree – (A misdemeanor) Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree – (D Felony)

State Police say Troopers have been called to deal with Waller, a convicted sex offender, on four separate occasions since Nov. 27, 2021. Waller was transported to Oneida County Jail where he was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.