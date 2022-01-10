New York State COVID-19 update on Sunday, January 9

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“We are not defenseless against this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “We have the tools to bring down the numbers and we need everyone to do their part. Please get your second dose and booster if eligible, get your children vaccinated if you haven’t already, wear your mask, and stay home if you’re feeling unwell.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 401,466
  • Total Positive – 79,777
  • Percent Positive – 19.87%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 21.71%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 11,747 (-96)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,768
  • Patients in ICU – 1,519 (+36)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 765 (45)
  • Total Discharges – 243,451 (+1,722)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 138
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49,485
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,859
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 34,384,727
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 86,927
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 617,920
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.4%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionWednesday, January 5, 2022Thursday, January 6, 2022Friday, January 7, 2022
Capital Region199.43219.87232.57
Central New York239.91257.13283.64
Finger Lakes172.37185.50200.76
Long Island411.38406.80414.38
Mid-Hudson338.51345.40356.99
Mohawk Valley172.65185.95204.38
New York City473.86470.23482.12
North Country136.39152.04167.52
Southern Tier171.06182.48198.93
Western New York223.67239.91254.10
Statewide363.41366.82379.43

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

REGIONThursday, January 6, 2022Friday, January 7, 2022Saturday, January 8, 2022
Capital Region18.94%19.81%19.55%
Central New York22.02%22.26%22.25%
Finger Lakes20.04%20.10%19.94%
Long Island26.58%26.46%25.95%
Mid-Hudson23.08%23.06%22.83%
Mohawk Valley17.18%17.46%17.52%
New York City22.16%21.75%21.15%
North Country16.07%16.34%16.58%
Southern Tier15.58%15.64%15.57%
Western New York21.31%22.13%22.56%
Statewide22.36%22.15%21.71%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

BOROUGHThursday, January 6, 2022Friday, January 7, 2022Saturday, January 8, 2022
Bronx26.65%25.94%24.77%
Kings20.69%20.36%19.76%
New York17.75%17.24%16.58%
Queens24.28%24.15%23.89%
Richmond23.98%23.43%22.93%

Yesterday, 79,777 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,136,604. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany46,933671
Allegany7,36848
Broome37,225521
Cattaraugus12,346104
Cayuga12,804177
Chautauqua19,262244
Chemung16,813293
Chenango7,40895
Clinton11,401223
Columbia7,856143
Cortland8,160148
Delaware6,184104
Dutchess53,157942
Erie171,0212,491
Essex4,23061
Franklin7,09787
Fulton9,848109
Genesee11,207140
Greene6,89489
Hamilton7084
Herkimer11,14693
Jefferson14,816230
Lewis5,12760
Livingston9,328106
Madison10,111135
Monroe127,6321,705
Montgomery9,380156
Nassau350,2656,668
Niagara39,167550
NYC1,913,77742,641
Oneida43,463501
Onondaga83,8661,779
Ontario15,707224
Orange89,5701,680
Orleans7,05678
Oswego19,323275
Otsego7,510159
Putnam20,016323
Rensselaer24,329414
Rockland78,4781,129
Saratoga35,955655
Schenectady25,976520
Schoharie3,81276
Schuyler2,68151
Seneca4,39359
St. Lawrence16,330194
Steuben15,779157
Suffolk373,4596,796
Sullivan14,756315
Tioga8,500130
Tompkins13,387290
Ulster25,225408
Warren10,523163
Washington9,363122
Wayne13,556170
Westchester215,4253,938
Wyoming6,88599
Yates2,61034

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region36027276%8824%
Central New York24818775%6125%
Finger Lakes64941163%23837%
Long Island2,0671,31163%75637%
Mid-Hudson1,30987867%43133%
Mohawk Valley1338463%4937%
New York City6,1223,09951%3,02349%
North Country826174%2126%
Southern Tier20512260%8340%
Western New York57240671%16629%
Statewide11,7476,83158%4,91642%

Yesterday, 138 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 49,485. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx8
Broome1
Cattaraugus2
Cayuga1
Columbia1
Delaware2
Erie6
Franklin1
Greene1
Herkimer2
Kings20
Manhattan12
Monroe2
Montgomery1
Nassau11
Niagara2
Onondaga2
Ontario1
Orange1
Oswego2
Putnam2
Queens17
Rensselaer2
Richmond2
Rockland2
Saratoga1
Schenectady2
Suffolk13
Sullivan2
Warren2
Wayne1
Westchester12
Wyoming1

Yesterday, 17,735 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 16,389 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region946,289604
Central New York632,631585
Finger Lakes843,8221,020
Long Island2,107,7621,029
Mid-Hudson1,649,306988
Mohawk Valley318,578169
New York City7,727,01312,034
North Country296,010214
Southern Tier429,655322
Western New York931,220770
Statewide15,882,28617,735

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region861,894612
Central New York584,148398
Finger Lakes778,459846
Long Island1,858,4141,552
Mid-Hudson1,436,8811,418
Mohawk Valley294,663111
New York City6,749,78310,257
North Country267,061216
Southern Tier392,105160
Western New York849,809819
Statewide14,073,21716,389

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region382,1552,66622,552
Central New York242,3432,20615,779
Finger Lakes388,1942,72525,082
Long Island741,5865,55955,549
Mid-Hudson599,1463,95942,327
Mohawk Valley132,1676787,745
New York City1,857,43619,589124,846
North Country113,0745767,276
Southern Tier178,1042,03312,094
Western New York426,9402,40323,365
Statewide5,061,14542,394336,615

