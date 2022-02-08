New York State COVID-19 update Tuesday, February 8

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“We are improving in terms of lower positive cases, hospitalizations, and infection rates statewide,” Governor Hochul said. “We cannot let our guard down now. Those who have yet to get their vaccine, their second dose, or their booster shot should do so as soon as possible. It’s safe, effective, free, and widely available throughout the state. Keep your loved ones safe and healthy by utilizing the best tools at our disposal.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 99,004

Total Positive – 4,281

Percent Positive – 4.32%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.36%

Patient Hospitalization – 5,019 (-50)

Patients Newly Admitted – 425

Patients in ICU – 790 (-24)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 426 (-26)

Total Discharges – 277,916 (+345)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 71

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,789

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 67,553

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,246,761

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 33,556

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 311,783

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, February 5, 2022 Sunday, February 6, 2022 Monday, February 7, 2022 Capital Region 54.72 52.58 50.08 Central New York 65.08 61.16 61.05 Finger Lakes 39.45 37.98 36.08 Long Island 32.81 33.45 30.00 Mid-Hudson 32.68 30.88 29.48 Mohawk Valley 58.14 54.22 53.10 New York City 30.29 30.22 28.52 North Country 73.48 70.68 68.26 Southern Tier 57.93 54.77 52.78 Western New York 44.80 42.11 38.24 Statewide 37.78 36.81 34.74

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Saturday, February 5, 2022 Sunday, February 6, 2022 Monday, February 7, 2022 Capital Region 8.46% 8.43% 8.21% Central New York 9.65% 9.58% 9.81% Finger Lakes 7.55% 7.37% 7.29% Long Island 5.31% 5.25% 4.93% Mid-Hudson 4.56% 4.48% 4.23% Mohawk Valley 7.95% 7.61% 7.50% New York City 2.93% 2.88% 2.77% North Country 11.09% 10.81% 10.60% Southern Tier 6.26% 6.06% 6.03% Western New York 8.76% 8.57% 8.10% Statewide 4.65% 4.53% 4.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Saturday, February 5, 2022 Sunday, February 6, 2022 Monday, February 7, 2022 Bronx 3.03% 3.06% 2.97% Kings 2.74% 2.70% 2.52% New York 2.63% 2.57% 2.51% Queens 3.35% 3.28% 3.19% Richmond 3.63% 3.59% 3.40%

Yesterday, 4,281 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,838,586. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 56,818 58 Allegany 8,517 13 Broome 43,143 60 Cattaraugus 14,780 24 Cayuga 15,266 25 Chautauqua 22,857 27 Chemung 20,500 26 Chenango 8,837 17 Clinton 15,451 27 Columbia 9,605 11 Cortland 10,006 2 Delaware 7,381 14 Dutchess 62,353 66 Erie 202,785 175 Essex 5,241 11 Franklin 8,666 16 Fulton 11,944 23 Genesee 13,335 12 Greene 8,255 3 Hamilton 806 2 Herkimer 13,247 28 Jefferson 19,009 61 Lewis 5,972 5 Livingston 11,219 13 Madison 12,344 28 Monroe 147,213 102 Montgomery 11,356 22 Nassau 394,485 224 Niagara 46,504 64 NYC 2,248,971 1,642 Oneida 50,976 72 Onondaga 104,412 305 Ontario 18,963 26 Orange 104,139 95 Orleans 8,401 13 Oswego 23,979 57 Otsego 9,323 18 Putnam 23,019 26 Rensselaer 30,099 41 Rockland 90,332 93 Saratoga 44,007 61 Schenectady 31,617 20 Schoharie 4,782 14 Schuyler 3,278 3 Seneca 5,566 8 St. Lawrence 19,628 49 Steuben 18,936 25 Suffolk 419,040 244 Sullivan 17,848 18 Tioga 10,227 15 Tompkins 16,743 22 Ulster 30,164 27 Warren 12,886 13 Washington 11,530 18 Wayne 16,498 33 Westchester 244,033 155 Wyoming 8,098 6 Yates 3,196 3

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 253 171 67.6% 82 32.4% Central New York 156 112 71.8% 44 28.2% Finger Lakes 487 234 48.0% 253 52.0% Long Island 757 371 49.0% 386 51.0% Mid-Hudson 486 256 52.7% 230 47.3% Mohawk Valley 119 71 59.7% 48 40.3% New York City 2,077 986 47.5% 1,091 52.5% North Country 107 46 43.0% 61 57.0% Southern Tier 166 75 45.2% 91 54.8% Western New York 411 216 52.6% 195 47.4% Statewide 5,019 2,538 50.6% 2,481 49.4%

Yesterday, 71 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,789. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 7 Cayuga 1 Chemung 1 Clinton 2 Dutchess 2 Erie 6 Essex 1 Genesee 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 11 Madison 1 Monroe 2 Montgomery 1 Nassau 3 New York 2 Niagara 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 3 Ontario 1 Orange 1 Orleans 1 Oswego 1 Queens 3 Richmond 2 Suffolk 9 Wayne 1 Westchester 4

Yesterday, 7,608 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 7,969 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 960,590 259 Central New York 642,587 283 Finger Lakes 858,810 266 Long Island 2,161,527 1,281 Mid-Hudson 1,689,609 1,018 Mohawk Valley 323,302 96 New York City 7,933,024 3,645 North Country 301,425 276 Southern Tier 437,090 99 Western New York 950,122 385 Statewide 16,258,086 7,608

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 876,994 353 Central New York 592,975 171 Finger Lakes 793,380 361 Long Island 1,910,758 1,650 Mid-Hudson 1,475,348 1,176 Mohawk Valley 299,606 141 New York City 6,985,193 3,176 North Country 272,042 290 Southern Tier 399,069 157 Western New York 868,953 494 Statewide 14,474,318 7,969

Booster/Additional Shots: