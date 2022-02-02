New York State COVID-19 Update: Wednesday, February 2

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“While Omicron has done its best to stop our recovery in its tracks, New Yorkers haven’t let up and we continue to see a steady decline in our hospitalizations and cases,” Governor Hochul said. “The progress we’ve made is a strong indication that we have the tools – vaccines, boosters, tests, and masks – to keep our communities safe, and our schools, businesses, and economy open. The vaccine and booster are also critical to protecting our children’s health against COVID-19, and we reached an important milestone today with 80% of 12-17-year-olds in New York receiving at least one dose. Let’s continue to use these tools and make sure we keep our children healthy.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 177,927
  • Total Positive – 9,342
  • Percent Positive – 5.25%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.96%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 6,628 (-503)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 694
  • Patients in ICU – 1094 (-46)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 641 (-26)
  • Total Discharges – 273,796 (+925)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 136
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,230
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,391
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 35,987,678
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 52,700
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 358,347
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.2% 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGIONSunday, January 30, 2022Monday, January 31, 2022Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Capital Region77.2872.0268.47
Central New York104.6094.7488.65
Finger Lakes66.0963.1859.48
Long Island53.2452.0945.36
Mid-Hudson56.5352.8247.69
Mohawk Valley94.8788.0582.63
New York City52.9449.9144.61
North Country105.1699.1296.97
Southern Tier92.2388.3986.52
Western New York79.9269.6162.96
Statewide62.9659.0453.79

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSunday, January 30, 2022Monday, January 31, 2022Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Capital Region9.67%9.41%9.13%
Central New York12.79%12.17%12.25%
Finger Lakes10.32%9.90%9.58%
Long Island7.87%7.58%6.86%
Mid-Hudson6.23%5.82%5.79%
Mohawk Valley10.43%9.96%9.55%
New York City4.52%4.26%3.95%
North Country13.40%13.00%12.70%
Southern Tier7.99%8.07%7.79%
Western New York12.36%11.25%10.68%
Statewide6.64%6.27%5.96%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSunday, January 30, 2022Monday, January 31, 2022Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Bronx3.88%3.67%3.63%
Kings4.58%4.30%4.00%
New York3.67%3.53%3.33%
Queens5.47%5.12%4.55%
Richmond5.70%5.41%5.09%

Yesterday, 9,342 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,800,407. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany55,897199
Allegany8,36225
Broome42,592151
Cattaraugus14,57558
Cayuga15,08946
Chautauqua22,55377
Chemung20,25471
Chenango8,68541
Clinton15,01294
Columbia9,48626
Cortland9,85534
Delaware7,24522
Dutchess61,839104
Erie200,898434
Essex5,13914
Franklin8,47448
Fulton11,74051
Genesee13,20728
Greene8,16720
Hamilton7914
Herkimer13,07161
Jefferson18,626100
Lewis5,89324
Livingston11,06232
Madison12,11557
Monroe145,884309
Montgomery11,19847
Nassau392,191665
Niagara46,080129
NYC2,235,4683,266
Oneida50,346174
Onondaga102,848500
Ontario18,68866
Orange103,335194
Orleans8,31423
Oswego23,537114
Otsego9,15524
Putnam22,87832
Rensselaer29,572116
Rockland89,813111
Saratoga43,365162
Schenectady31,22680
Schoharie4,68817
Schuyler3,24311
Seneca5,44923
St. Lawrence19,243123
Steuben18,62955
Suffolk416,562526
Sullivan17,67641
Tioga10,07953
Tompkins16,46885
Ulster29,82066
Warren12,68449
Washington11,32556
Wayne16,25261
Westchester242,593309
Wyoming8,01820
Yates3,15314

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region32521365.5%11234.5%
Central New York20715373.9%5426.1%
Finger Lakes60430550.5%29949.5%
Long Island1,05954951.8%51048.2%
Mid-Hudson67336854.7%30545.3%
Mohawk Valley1369469.1%4230.9%
New York City2,8261,43450.7%1,39249.3%
North Country1317557.3%5642.7%
Southern Tier1849250.0%9250.0%
Western New York48327256.3%21143.7%
Statewide6,6283,55553.6%3,07346.4%

Yesterday, 136 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,230. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Albany3
Bronx9
Cattaraugus1
Cayuga1
Chemung1
Chenango1
Clinton1
Columbia3
Cortland2
Delaware1
Dutchess4
Erie9
Herkimer2
Kings25
Livingston2
Monroe5
Nassau12
New York7
Niagara3
Onondaga3
Orange1
Oswego1
Putnam1
Queens14
Rensselaer1
Richmond2
Rockland2
Saratoga2
St. Lawrence1
Steuben1
Suffolk5
Sullivan1
Ulster2
Wayne2
Westchester5
Grand Total136

Yesterday, 10,345 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,542 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region958,853424
Central New York641,192276
Finger Lakes857,052499
Long Island2,154,1281,352
Mid-Hudson1,684,2161,082
Mohawk Valley322,799147
New York City7,903,5915,746
North Country300,512137
Southern Tier436,398192
Western New York948,024490
Statewide16,206,76510,345

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region874,470579
Central New York591,249432
Finger Lakes790,765653
Long Island1,900,4432,197
Mid-Hudson1,468,5671,488
Mohawk Valley298,744203
New York City6,946,8367,798
North Country270,912235
Southern Tier397,875235
Western New York865,562722
Statewide14,405,42314,542

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region433,0741,2389,079
Central New York285,2771,2059,228
Finger Lakes447,8251,80212,860
Long Island895,1713,81829,506
Mid-Hudson711,7782,94223,403
Mohawk Valley152,1255654,340
New York City2,197,54110,59474,041
North Country133,5027654,244
Southern Tier204,7146895,247
Western New York488,3961,86414,284
Statewide5,949,40325,482186,232

