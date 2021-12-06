New York State COVID update Saturday, December 4

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI/NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday. Three more omicron variant cases have been confirmed by the DOH.
“As we expected, we have found three additional cases of the omicron variant in New York State. Now is the time to get your flu shot, get vaccinated, and if you’re fully vaccinated, get your booster if you haven’t already,” Governor Hochul said. “As we begin to add a layer of clothing to stay warm from the cold weather, getting your booster will give you the gift of an added layer of protection against severe illness from COVID-19. We are not defenseless against COVID-19 and its variants, we have the tools to beat it.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 207,831
- Total Positive – 9,907
- Percent Positive – 4.77%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.85%
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,198 (+91)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 494
- Patients in ICU – 616 (+21)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 328 (+19)
- Total Discharges – 216,980 (+371)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 42
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,715
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,354
- Total vaccine doses administered – 30,312,870
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 148,236
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 758,165
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.8%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, December 1, 2021
|Thursday, December 2, 2021
|Friday, December 3, 2021
|Capital Region
|55.74
|60.31
|66.51
|Central New York
|49.67
|56.08
|61.60
|Finger Lakes
|61.53
|66.75
|73.51
|Long Island
|41.63
|47.44
|52.50
|Mid-Hudson
|29.87
|33.17
|36.88
|Mohawk Valley
|64.17
|70.77
|77.18
|New York City
|18.66
|20.42
|22.44
|North Country
|62.53
|68.40
|73.75
|Southern Tier
|56.71
|63.26
|71.33
|Western New York
|68.88
|73.06
|80.43
|Statewide
|36.11
|39.73
|43.81
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, December 1, 2021
|Thursday, December 2, 2021
|Friday, December 3, 2021
|Capital Region
|8.15%
|8.17%
|8.05%
|Central New York
|8.12%
|8.41%
|7.98%
|Finger Lakes
|10.69%
|10.89%
|10.58%
|Long Island
|5.50%
|5.83%
|5.90%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.98%
|4.26%
|4.37%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.90%
|9.31%
|8.74%
|New York City
|2.10%
|2.23%
|2.25%
|North Country
|9.36%
|9.67%
|9.22%
|Southern Tier
|6.49%
|6.77%
|6.50%
|Western New York
|10.92%
|11.32%
|11.15%
|Statewide
|4.61%
|4.85%
|4.85%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Wednesday, December 1, 2021
|Thursday, December 2, 2021
|Friday, December 3, 2021
|Bronx
|2.02%
|2.15%
|2.24%
|Kings
|1.89%
|1.97%
|2.04%
|New York
|1.61%
|1.67%
|1.62%
|Queens
|2.70%
|2.94%
|2.92%
|Richmond
|3.45%
|3.71%
|3.73%
As of Friday, December 3, 9,907 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,744,781. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|35,159
|176
|Allegany
|6,191
|45
|Broome
|28,853
|123
|Cattaraugus
|10,337
|83
|Cayuga
|9,951
|49
|Chautauqua
|15,521
|111
|Chemung
|13,197
|102
|Chenango
|5,727
|48
|Clinton
|8,349
|70
|Columbia
|5,880
|38
|Cortland
|6,194
|30
|Delaware
|4,625
|49
|Dutchess
|38,515
|159
|Erie
|128,371
|961
|Essex
|3,073
|14
|Franklin
|5,630
|52
|Fulton
|8,040
|43
|Genesee
|8,949
|80
|Greene
|5,078
|20
|Hamilton
|525
|–
|Herkimer
|8,587
|30
|Jefferson
|11,736
|79
|Lewis
|4,316
|18
|Livingston
|7,459
|57
|Madison
|7,614
|51
|Monroe
|100,149
|639
|Montgomery
|7,406
|53
|Nassau
|229,198
|688
|Niagara
|29,625
|205
|NYC
|1,142,207
|2,265
|Oneida
|33,993
|197
|Onondaga
|60,869
|312
|Ontario
|12,079
|105
|Orange
|63,182
|188
|Orleans
|5,730
|54
|Oswego
|14,611
|98
|Otsego
|5,574
|41
|Putnam
|13,335
|45
|Rensselaer
|17,938
|127
|Rockland
|55,960
|116
|Saratoga
|25,582
|199
|Schenectady
|19,780
|87
|Schoharie
|2,816
|22
|Schuyler
|2,007
|18
|Seneca
|3,400
|40
|St. Lawrence
|13,331
|119
|Steuben
|12,958
|100
|Suffolk
|259,340
|830
|Sullivan
|9,903
|73
|Tioga
|6,548
|31
|Tompkins
|7,625
|68
|Ulster
|19,468
|72
|Warren
|7,621
|62
|Washington
|6,989
|76
|Wayne
|10,658
|95
|Westchester
|149,446
|322
|Wyoming
|5,515
|52
|Yates
|2,061
|20
As of Friday, December 3, 42 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,715. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|New Deaths by
County of Residence
|Albany
|2
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|4
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Delaware
|1
|Erie
|5
|Franklin
|1
|Kings
|5
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|1
|Niagara
|2
|Oneida
|3
|Onondaga
|1
|Queens
|3
|Schenectady
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Warren
|2
|Washington
|2
|Wyoming
|2
As of Friday, December 3, 25,606 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 25,530 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|803,937
|1,216
|Central New York
|618,223
|571
|Finger Lakes
|819,172
|1,106
|Long Island
|2,021,484
|3,128
|Mid-Hudson
|1,575,692
|2,911
|Mohawk Valley
|310,653
|338
|New York City
|7,251,470
|14,221
|North Country
|288,707
|382
|Southern Tier
|416,204
|432
|Western New York
|899,895
|1,301
|Statewide
|15,005,437
|25,606
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|723,677
|1,795
|Central New York
|564,859
|1,011
|Finger Lakes
|748,476
|1,311
|Long Island
|1,792,957
|2,723
|Mid-Hudson
|1,376,350
|2,751
|Mohawk Valley
|285,567
|423
|New York City
|6,447,842
|12,589
|North Country
|257,433
|340
|Southern Tier
|379,828
|1,101
|Western New York
|813,874
|1,486
|Statewide
|13,390,863
|25,530
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.
Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.