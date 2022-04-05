NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — An investigation is ongoing regarding a laser that was pointed at a commercial aircraft in New York.

According to New York State Police, on April 4, the force was contacted by a Supervisor at Boston Control Tower in New Hampshire regarding a laser being pointed at an aircraft near Stewart International Airport in the town of New Windsor.

The Supervisor at the Boston Control Center stated that a commercial passenger flight specified as Republic Airways E1-70 aircraft was northbound over the Airport when the incident occurred.

In a later investigation, the pilot said a green laser was pointed at the left area of the cockpit and his altitude at the time was approximately 17,000 feet.

The laser reportedly came from an unlit area between Stewart Airport and the Hudson River.

State Police are asking anyone with knowledge of this incident or any other incident like it to contact NYSP at 845-344-5300 and reference SJS number 10767636.