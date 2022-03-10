CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Our next winter storm is set to arrive early Saturday morning (3/12/2022), bringing a wintry mix during the early morning hours followed by several inches of snow in the afternoon.

This is a result of two low-pressure systems that will merge together, strengthening into one larger storm that will move up through the northeast.

Wind gusts of over 30 mph are also expected, and the strong winds paired with moderate-heavy snowfall will create difficult travel conditions so if you are planning any weekend activities like attending the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown Utica, drive cautiously and leave extra time for travel.