North Country COVID positivity rate over double statewide average

New England

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The North Country region has one of the highest COVID positivity rates in the state.

This was confirmed in a daily update from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday, November 28. Gov. Hochul addressed the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the threat of the new Omicron variant.

“We’re entering a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic where it’s more important than ever for every eligible New Yorker to get vaccinated,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “Cases are rising throughout New York State, and the new Omicron variant poses a very real threat to the progress we’ve made. Vaccines are our best way to protect all our families this holiday season — so please get your shot today.”

According to data from New York State, the North Country’s seven-day COVID positivity rate is now 8.92%, over double, the statewide average logged at 4.05%.

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 145,189
  • Total Positive – 6,147
  • Percent Positive – 4.23% 
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.05% 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,756 (+60)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 399
  • Patients in ICU – 538 (+25)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 298 (+18)
  • Total Discharges – 215,00 (+314)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,443
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,793
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 29,626,252
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 71,547
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 583,920
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.7% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.3% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.0% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.3% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionNovember 25, 2021 November 26, 2021 November 27, 2021
Capital Region57.0551.3750.46
Central New York48.0445.7440.97
Finger Lakes62.5159.6054.88
Long Island33.9031.2133.31
Mid-Hudson24.8723.4823.99
Mohawk Valley62.6159.3456.55
New York City16.7916.0116.48
North Country56.0253.5352.71
Southern Tier58.7952.7647.82
Western New York75.5872.5168.15
Statewide34.0232.0031.48

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region November 25, 2021 November 26, 2021 November 27, 2021
Capital Region6.96%7.08%7.62%
Central New York6.46%6.90%6.68%
Finger Lakes8.85%9.41%9.61%
Long Island4.40%4.43%4.62%
Mid-Hudson3.14%3.30%3.39%
Mohawk Valley7.75%9.25%9.30%
New York City1.65%1.69%1.81%
North Country7.82%8.33%8.92%
Southern Tier4.99%5.39%5.81%
Western New York9.67%10.15%10.30%
Statewide3.82%3.95%4.05%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYC November 25, 2021 November 26, 2021 November 27, 2021
Bronx1.65%1.60%1.73%
Kings1.55%1.60%1.70%
New York1.25%1.30%1.34%
Queens2.11%2.14%2.34%
Richmond2.58%2.74%2.98%

Yesterday, 4,326 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,684,853. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany34,221105
Allegany5,92912
Broome28,05674
Cattaraugus9,89819
Cayuga9,65314
Chautauqua14,83740
Chemung12,74014
Chenango5,50818
Clinton8,01737
Columbia5,66425
Cortland6,0536
Delaware4,34424
Dutchess37,79865
Erie123,801504
Essex2,96411
Franklin5,36530
Fulton7,76829
Genesee8,55615
Greene4,91120
Hamilton5111
Herkimer8,22848
Jefferson11,23735
Lewis4,16912
Livingston7,13218
Madison7,28526
Monroe96,981255
Montgomery7,11029
Nassau225,182565
Niagara28,46991
NYC1,130,6581,641
Oneida32,95094
Onondaga59,057115
Ontario11,59240
Orange61,914193
Orleans5,43420
Oswego14,04739
Otsego5,32120
Putnam13,09117
Rensselaer17,26072
Rockland55,35785
Saratoga24,400139
Schenectady19,22975
Schoharie2,65417
Schuyler1,9195
Seneca3,20010
St. Lawrence12,72464
Steuben12,37264
Suffolk254,334848
Sullivan9,50036
Tioga6,29717
Tompkins7,3597
Ulster18,95749
Warren7,21954
Washington6,60644
Wayne10,11543
Westchester147,821179
Wyoming5,25223
Yates1,9742

On Saturday 69 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,443. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Bronx1
Cattaraugus1
Erie1
Franklin1
Genesee1
Manhattan2
Monroe2
Niagara1
Oneida2
Onondaga3
Orleans1
Oswego1
Otsego1
Queens1
Saratoga1
Steuben1
Suffolk4
Washington1
Wayne1
Westchester2
Wyoming1

Yesterday, 15,466 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,521 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region798,343998
Central New York614,921394
Finger Lakes813,3591,015
Long Island2,007,0252,100
Mid-Hudson1,561,2431,803
Mohawk Valley308,710184
New York City7,185,2757,565
North Country286,692120
Southern Tier414,154282
Western New York893,0681,005
Statewide14,882,79015,466

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region716,905553
Central New York561,191292
Finger Lakes741,366977
Long Island1,778,0271,211
Mid-Hudson1,363,517892
Mohawk Valley283,417171
New York City6,383,8736,471
North Country255,78490
Southern Tier375,567252
Western New York805,772612
Statewide13,265,41911,521

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories