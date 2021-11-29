North Country COVID positivity rate over double statewide average

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The North Country region has one of the highest COVID positivity rates in the state.

This was confirmed in a daily update from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday, November 28. Gov. Hochul addressed the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the threat of the new Omicron variant.

“We’re entering a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic where it’s more important than ever for every eligible New Yorker to get vaccinated,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “Cases are rising throughout New York State, and the new Omicron variant poses a very real threat to the progress we’ve made. Vaccines are our best way to protect all our families this holiday season — so please get your shot today.”

According to data from New York State, the North Country’s seven-day COVID positivity rate is now 8.92%, over double, the statewide average logged at 4.05%.

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 145,189

Total Positive – 6,147

Percent Positive – 4.23%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.05%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,756 (+60)

Patients Newly Admitted – 399

Patients in ICU – 538 (+25)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 298 (+18)

Total Discharges – 215,00 (+314)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,443

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,793

Total vaccine doses administered – 29,626,252

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 71,547

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 583,920

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region November 25, 2021 November 26, 2021 November 27, 2021 Capital Region 57.05 51.37 50.46 Central New York 48.04 45.74 40.97 Finger Lakes 62.51 59.60 54.88 Long Island 33.90 31.21 33.31 Mid-Hudson 24.87 23.48 23.99 Mohawk Valley 62.61 59.34 56.55 New York City 16.79 16.01 16.48 North Country 56.02 53.53 52.71 Southern Tier 58.79 52.76 47.82 Western New York 75.58 72.51 68.15 Statewide 34.02 32.00 31.48

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region November 25, 2021 November 26, 2021 November 27, 2021 Capital Region 6.96% 7.08% 7.62% Central New York 6.46% 6.90% 6.68% Finger Lakes 8.85% 9.41% 9.61% Long Island 4.40% 4.43% 4.62% Mid-Hudson 3.14% 3.30% 3.39% Mohawk Valley 7.75% 9.25% 9.30% New York City 1.65% 1.69% 1.81% North Country 7.82% 8.33% 8.92% Southern Tier 4.99% 5.39% 5.81% Western New York 9.67% 10.15% 10.30% Statewide 3.82% 3.95% 4.05%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC November 25, 2021 November 26, 2021 November 27, 2021 Bronx 1.65% 1.60% 1.73% Kings 1.55% 1.60% 1.70% New York 1.25% 1.30% 1.34% Queens 2.11% 2.14% 2.34% Richmond 2.58% 2.74% 2.98%

Yesterday, 4,326 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,684,853. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 34,221 105 Allegany 5,929 12 Broome 28,056 74 Cattaraugus 9,898 19 Cayuga 9,653 14 Chautauqua 14,837 40 Chemung 12,740 14 Chenango 5,508 18 Clinton 8,017 37 Columbia 5,664 25 Cortland 6,053 6 Delaware 4,344 24 Dutchess 37,798 65 Erie 123,801 504 Essex 2,964 11 Franklin 5,365 30 Fulton 7,768 29 Genesee 8,556 15 Greene 4,911 20 Hamilton 511 1 Herkimer 8,228 48 Jefferson 11,237 35 Lewis 4,169 12 Livingston 7,132 18 Madison 7,285 26 Monroe 96,981 255 Montgomery 7,110 29 Nassau 225,182 565 Niagara 28,469 91 NYC 1,130,658 1,641 Oneida 32,950 94 Onondaga 59,057 115 Ontario 11,592 40 Orange 61,914 193 Orleans 5,434 20 Oswego 14,047 39 Otsego 5,321 20 Putnam 13,091 17 Rensselaer 17,260 72 Rockland 55,357 85 Saratoga 24,400 139 Schenectady 19,229 75 Schoharie 2,654 17 Schuyler 1,919 5 Seneca 3,200 10 St. Lawrence 12,724 64 Steuben 12,372 64 Suffolk 254,334 848 Sullivan 9,500 36 Tioga 6,297 17 Tompkins 7,359 7 Ulster 18,957 49 Warren 7,219 54 Washington 6,606 44 Wayne 10,115 43 Westchester 147,821 179 Wyoming 5,252 23 Yates 1,974 2

On Saturday 69 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,443. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Bronx 1 Cattaraugus 1 Erie 1 Franklin 1 Genesee 1 Manhattan 2 Monroe 2 Niagara 1 Oneida 2 Onondaga 3 Orleans 1 Oswego 1 Otsego 1 Queens 1 Saratoga 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 4 Washington 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 2 Wyoming 1

Yesterday, 15,466 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,521 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 798,343 998 Central New York 614,921 394 Finger Lakes 813,359 1,015 Long Island 2,007,025 2,100 Mid-Hudson 1,561,243 1,803 Mohawk Valley 308,710 184 New York City 7,185,275 7,565 North Country 286,692 120 Southern Tier 414,154 282 Western New York 893,068 1,005 Statewide 14,882,790 15,466

People with complete vaccine series: