North Country COVID positivity rate over double statewide average

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The North Country region has one of the highest COVID positivity rates in the state.
This was confirmed in a daily update from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday, November 28. Gov. Hochul addressed the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the threat of the new Omicron variant.
“We’re entering a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic where it’s more important than ever for every eligible New Yorker to get vaccinated,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “Cases are rising throughout New York State, and the new Omicron variant poses a very real threat to the progress we’ve made. Vaccines are our best way to protect all our families this holiday season — so please get your shot today.”
According to data from New York State, the North Country’s seven-day COVID positivity rate is now 8.92%, over double, the statewide average logged at 4.05%.
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 145,189
- Total Positive – 6,147
- Percent Positive – 4.23%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.05%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,756 (+60)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 399
- Patients in ICU – 538 (+25)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 298 (+18)
- Total Discharges – 215,00 (+314)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,443
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,793
- Total vaccine doses administered – 29,626,252
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 71,547
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 583,920
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|Region
|November 25, 2021
|November 26, 2021
|November 27, 2021
|Capital Region
|57.05
|51.37
|50.46
|Central New York
|48.04
|45.74
|40.97
|Finger Lakes
|62.51
|59.60
|54.88
|Long Island
|33.90
|31.21
|33.31
|Mid-Hudson
|24.87
|23.48
|23.99
|Mohawk Valley
|62.61
|59.34
|56.55
|New York City
|16.79
|16.01
|16.48
|North Country
|56.02
|53.53
|52.71
|Southern Tier
|58.79
|52.76
|47.82
|Western New York
|75.58
|72.51
|68.15
|Statewide
|34.02
|32.00
|31.48
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|November 25, 2021
|November 26, 2021
|November 27, 2021
|Capital Region
|6.96%
|7.08%
|7.62%
|Central New York
|6.46%
|6.90%
|6.68%
|Finger Lakes
|8.85%
|9.41%
|9.61%
|Long Island
|4.40%
|4.43%
|4.62%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.14%
|3.30%
|3.39%
|Mohawk Valley
|7.75%
|9.25%
|9.30%
|New York City
|1.65%
|1.69%
|1.81%
|North Country
|7.82%
|8.33%
|8.92%
|Southern Tier
|4.99%
|5.39%
|5.81%
|Western New York
|9.67%
|10.15%
|10.30%
|Statewide
|3.82%
|3.95%
|4.05%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|November 25, 2021
|November 26, 2021
|November 27, 2021
|Bronx
|1.65%
|1.60%
|1.73%
|Kings
|1.55%
|1.60%
|1.70%
|New York
|1.25%
|1.30%
|1.34%
|Queens
|2.11%
|2.14%
|2.34%
|Richmond
|2.58%
|2.74%
|2.98%
Yesterday, 4,326 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,684,853. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|34,221
|105
|Allegany
|5,929
|12
|Broome
|28,056
|74
|Cattaraugus
|9,898
|19
|Cayuga
|9,653
|14
|Chautauqua
|14,837
|40
|Chemung
|12,740
|14
|Chenango
|5,508
|18
|Clinton
|8,017
|37
|Columbia
|5,664
|25
|Cortland
|6,053
|6
|Delaware
|4,344
|24
|Dutchess
|37,798
|65
|Erie
|123,801
|504
|Essex
|2,964
|11
|Franklin
|5,365
|30
|Fulton
|7,768
|29
|Genesee
|8,556
|15
|Greene
|4,911
|20
|Hamilton
|511
|1
|Herkimer
|8,228
|48
|Jefferson
|11,237
|35
|Lewis
|4,169
|12
|Livingston
|7,132
|18
|Madison
|7,285
|26
|Monroe
|96,981
|255
|Montgomery
|7,110
|29
|Nassau
|225,182
|565
|Niagara
|28,469
|91
|NYC
|1,130,658
|1,641
|Oneida
|32,950
|94
|Onondaga
|59,057
|115
|Ontario
|11,592
|40
|Orange
|61,914
|193
|Orleans
|5,434
|20
|Oswego
|14,047
|39
|Otsego
|5,321
|20
|Putnam
|13,091
|17
|Rensselaer
|17,260
|72
|Rockland
|55,357
|85
|Saratoga
|24,400
|139
|Schenectady
|19,229
|75
|Schoharie
|2,654
|17
|Schuyler
|1,919
|5
|Seneca
|3,200
|10
|St. Lawrence
|12,724
|64
|Steuben
|12,372
|64
|Suffolk
|254,334
|848
|Sullivan
|9,500
|36
|Tioga
|6,297
|17
|Tompkins
|7,359
|7
|Ulster
|18,957
|49
|Warren
|7,219
|54
|Washington
|6,606
|44
|Wayne
|10,115
|43
|Westchester
|147,821
|179
|Wyoming
|5,252
|23
|Yates
|1,974
|2
On Saturday 69 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,443. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Bronx
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Erie
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Genesee
|1
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|2
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|3
|Orleans
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|4
|Washington
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|2
|Wyoming
|1
Yesterday, 15,466 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,521 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|798,343
|998
|Central New York
|614,921
|394
|Finger Lakes
|813,359
|1,015
|Long Island
|2,007,025
|2,100
|Mid-Hudson
|1,561,243
|1,803
|Mohawk Valley
|308,710
|184
|New York City
|7,185,275
|7,565
|North Country
|286,692
|120
|Southern Tier
|414,154
|282
|Western New York
|893,068
|1,005
|Statewide
|14,882,790
|15,466
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|716,905
|553
|Central New York
|561,191
|292
|Finger Lakes
|741,366
|977
|Long Island
|1,778,027
|1,211
|Mid-Hudson
|1,363,517
|892
|Mohawk Valley
|283,417
|171
|New York City
|6,383,873
|6,471
|North Country
|255,784
|90
|Southern Tier
|375,567
|252
|Western New York
|805,772
|612
|Statewide
|13,265,419
|11,521