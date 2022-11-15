CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced its first two-day Virtual New England Regional Job Fair.

In partnership with MassHire Department of Career Services this free event aims to connect jobseekers to employers across New England in industries like healthcare, education and engineering. The job fair will take place Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Employer Industries will be Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, plus other sectors.

Employer Industries will be Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, plus other sectors. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Employer Industries will be Manufacturing, Engineering, Construction, Transportation/Warehousing, plus other sectors.

There will be a first-hour priority for Veterans on both days. To find the full list of participating employers in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont, visit Mass.gov.

“I encourage jobseekers from all over New England and beyond to see what great career opportunities Massachusetts has to offer,” said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta. “High-demand industries like hospitality, education, healthcare, STEM, finance and banking, and the trades, are looking for workers with different levels of experience and the New England Regional Job Fair is a great opportunity for the Commonwealth’s employers to directly connect with jobseekers.”