ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the weather gets colder, strains of COVID-19 virus may begin to get bolder. On Monday, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul put out a statement on the state of New York’s fight against the virus as it continues to linger in communities.

“As October begins and the weather gets colder, I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant and use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their communities safe and healthy,” said Hochul. “Stay up to date on vaccinations and be sure to test before you travel or attend a gathering. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about your potential treatment options.”

Cases have been down overall this summer, with bivalent booster shots becoming more widely available in order to combat the omicron and regular variants of coronavirus. Hochul urged anyone eligible to get the booster if they haven’t. The booster is currently available to anyone age 12 and up (for the Pfizer dose) or 18 (for Moderna.)

Vaccines can be found at local pharmacies, county health departments and individual health care providers. Hochul also urged residents to get their annual flu shot, which is recommended for anyone older than 6 months old.

Some state COVID-19 case numbers were released for the end of September. As of Sept. 30, New York had seen an average of 14.09 cases per 100,000 state residents, with a 7-day average case rate of 21.66 cases per 100,000 residents. 20 new deaths stemming from coronavirus infection were reported, out of 58,144 total in New York.