NEW YORK — A giant new traffic study confirms what most New Yorkers already knew; New York City has, statistically, the worst traffic in the country, and some of the worst congestion in the world.

Traffic research company INRIX looked at billions of pieces of data from roads around the world and determined that New York is the most congested city in the United States.

Additionally, the study ranked New York City fifth worldwide for traffic congestion.

The top honor went to London, followed by Paris, Brussels and Moscow.

The study reported that the average NYC commuter lost 102 hours of their life sitting in traffic in this past year, costing each of us, on average, nearly $1,600.

INRIX also ranked the top 25 worst major roadways in the country, four of which are right here in New York.

First Avenue North came in at No. 25, while I-278 Bruckner Expressway West came in at No. 17, followed by I-95 Cross Bronx Expressway South at No. 9, and then I-278 Brooklyn-Queens Expressway West coming in at No. 2.

The study also found that drivers in New York were, unsurprisingly, most likely to hit traffic at 4 p.m.

One notable change overall to commutes was a decrease in downtown travel into central business districts, which are traditionally economic hubs of cities.

That had a major impact on New York, as about 20% of the city’s jobs are located downtown.