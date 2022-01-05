NYS Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie tests positive for COVID

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, works in the New York State Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has tested positive for COVID-19. This prevented Heastie from attending Governor Hochul’s State of the State address on Wednesday.

Before the address, Heastie underwent two rapid COVID tests which he said did not come back clear. While waiting for the results of a PCR test, he quarantined at his Albany residence. He said he continues to quarantine since the PCR test came back positive.

An update on my status: My PCR test has come back positive. I am symptom-free and will continue to quarantine in my Albany residence. Please – everyone – get tested and get vaccinated! — Carl E. Heastie (@CarlHeastie) January 5, 2022

“I get tested routinely, and most recently I received a negative result on Sunday afternoon before coming to Albany. I am not experiencing any symptoms and I will be quarantining in my Albany residence. I urge anyone that I may have come into contact with to get tested per CDC guidelines,” said Heastie.

Heastie previously tested positive for COVID back in March 2020.