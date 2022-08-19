TOWN OF MORRIS, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta have identified the remains of the woman who was found in the Town of Morris.

According to Police, the remains belong to 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego, NY.

Investigators say the case is still open and that the circumstances surrounding Rous’ death are either still unknown or are not being released at this time.

If anyone knows Rous or has any information regarding what happened, please contact the New York State Police at 607-561-7400. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

The NYS Police would like to thank everyone for their tips at this time.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with new information as it is released.