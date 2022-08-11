TOWN OF MORRIS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta have reported the remains of an unknown woman have been found in the Town of Morris and are asking the public for information.

What is known at this time, is that the remains are of an adult woman around 4’9”- 4’11” tall.

She was found wearing Adidas-brand jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina-brand boots. She was also found with an adjustable silver ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace.

The New York State Police would like to positively identify the woman to notify her family and proceed with any potential criminal investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the New York State Police at 607-561-7400 and reference case # 10972590.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with any new information as it is released.