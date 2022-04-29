KINGSTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are searching for a man wanted on several rape charges.

According to State Police, 46-year-old Luis D. Fernandez of Kingston, New York was reported missing on April 29 after he failed to appear in the Greene County Court after being released on bail.

Fernandez is wanted for multiple felony charges including Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, an A Felony, Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the first degree, a B Felony, and four counts of Rape in the first degree, a B Felony. He is also wanted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

State Police said that Fernandez may be attempting to flee to Puerto Rico.

Those with information regarding Fernandez’s location are asked to contact State Police Catskill at 518-622-8600. Information will be kept confidential upon request.