Obituary published for missing Tompkins County woman

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An obituary honoring Sylvie A. Ginenthal, the Tompkins County woman reported missing last week, was published by Ness-Sibley Funeral Home in Trumansburg.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person notice on Friday at 3:23 p.m. and reported an hour later that Ginenthal was located.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide any further information on where Ginenthal was located after she left her residence in the Town of Ithaca on Dec. 16. Police say Ginenthal left to take a walk to the City of Ithaca or Buttermilk Falls area.

According to her obituary, Ginenthal attended the Ithaca City School District and graduated from the Cascadilla School. She obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and Anthropology from SUNY Albany in 2007, graduating Summa Cum Laude, and went on to graduate studies in Cultural Geography, attending both SUNY Albany and the University of Leeds in the UK.

Sylvie found happiness in her pottery, gardening, jewelry making, and loving bond she had with her beloved nephew, Oliver.

The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Sylvie’s memory to consider the PROS Program, 201 E. Green Street, Ithaca, NY 14850, or the NAMI Finger Lakes Chapter, PO Box 6544, Ithaca, NY 14850.