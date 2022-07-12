ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located between Beaver and Howard streets next to MVP Arena, you’ll find William Street. The Insta-worthy destination, complete with funky furniture, is quickly becoming popular on social media.

The mural engulfing the walkway is entitled “Meet Me in the Middle” was painted by local artist Eugene O’Neill. At the ribbon cutting in June the artist told NEWS10 he hopes his art can make a joyful mark on the city. A QR code will unlock more information.

The executive director of the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District says safety was at the forefront when the planning process began for the walkway. Overhead lighting will help pedestrians traveling to the neighboring parking garages at the end of the night.

“We really wanted to create a space for everyone to enjoy from the littlest of littles to our older generation,” said Georgette Steffens of the Albany Downtown BID.