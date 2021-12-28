Officials push back St. Lawrence Seaway closing date

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — You still may see freighter ships in transit on the St. Lawrence River this New Year’s Eve.

Officials from New York and Canada have altered the closing dates and times for portions of the Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway System, specifically for ship transits through the Montreal- Lake Ontario section.

According to officials, any ship calling in upbound at CIP2 or downbound at Cape Vincent after 23:59 p.m. on December 24, but before 8 a.m. on December 30, will be permitted to travel the Montreal-Lake Ontario section.

Vessels calling in upbound at CIP2 after 4 p.m. on December 29, as well as those calling in downbound at Cape Vincent after 12 p.m. on December 29, both before 8 a.m. on December 30, will also be permitted to travel this section.

All ships will be required to be clear of the Montreal-Lake Ontario Section of the Seaway by noon on January 1, 2022.

Previously, all vessels were to be clear of the Montreal-Lake Ontario section by noon on December 31, 2021. The clearance date was December 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Mariners were advised of this change on December 27 after a special agreement was made between the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation and Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation.