Oneida County COVID-19 update, December 7th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Dec. 6.

  • 224 new positive cases, 34,807 total.
  • 1,764 active positive cases.
  • 6.6% positivity rate.
  • 1 new COVID-19-related death, 555 total.
  • 3,298 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 81 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 50 unvaccinated/31 vaccinated
    • 57 at MVHS
    • 15 at Rome Health
    • 9 out of county
      • 18 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
        • 12 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
      • 10 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 8 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
      • 10 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
        • 3 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
    • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
      • 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 30-39 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 50-59 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
      • 60-69 years-old: 21 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
      • 70-79 years-old: 13 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
      • 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
      • 90+ years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 62% of the patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.
      • The average age of the unvaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 63 years-old.
      • The average age of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 75 years-old.
      • Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 81% are at least 6 months past full vaccination.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

