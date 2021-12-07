Oneida County COVID-19 update, December 7th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Dec. 6.
- 224 new positive cases, 34,807 total.
- 1,764 active positive cases.
- 6.6% positivity rate.
- 1 new COVID-19-related death, 555 total.
- 3,298 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 81 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 50 unvaccinated/31 vaccinated
- 57 at MVHS
- 15 at Rome Health
- 9 out of county
- 18 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- 12 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
- 10 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 8 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 10 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
- 3 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 21 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 13 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
- 90+ years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 62% of the patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.
- The average age of the unvaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 63 years-old.
- The average age of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 75 years-old.
- Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 81% are at least 6 months past full vaccination.
