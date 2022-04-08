UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente today Jr. announced that the county is holding a COVID-19 home test kit giveaway on Friday, April 8th in Utica, and Rome.

“At this stage in the pandemic, testing is essential to keep us on the road to normalcy,” Picente said.

The giveaway is being held from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the following locations:

Griffiss International Airport Operations Building, 706 Hangar Road in Rome.

Water Street in Utica. Vehicles should enter from Whitesboro Street by PJ Green, come down Division Street to Water Street, and exit out Railroad Street in between Union Station and the old Children’s Museum.

The county has more than 4,000 home test kits available and plans on issuing four test kits per car while supplies last.