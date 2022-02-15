ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneonta Police Department has reported a suspect in connection to the December 29th NBT bank robbery has been arrested.

On February 14th, the Otsego County District Attorney’s Office presented results of the investigation into 29-year-old Elijah Vergari of Oneonta, in front of the Otsego County Grand Jury. An indictment was issued and Vergari was delivered to the Otsego County Court.

Honorable Judge Michael Getman presided over the arraignment for the New York State Penal Law statute of the following:

Robbery in the Third Degree

Due to pending felony charges that Vergari allegedly has in Delaware County, his bail was set for $10,000.00 cash.