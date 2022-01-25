Otsego County giving COVID test kits out to public

BOSTON (SHNS) - Senate President Karen Spilka supports the reinstitution of a statewide indoor mask mandate as new cases of COVID-19 continue to be elevated, but the Democratic leader suggested Tuesday she's unsure if such a policy would have the support of the Senate if the Legislature tried to take action.

"We have forty senators, one hundred sixty reps and they feel differently about a mask mandate at this point. I personally think it would be wise to implement a flexible mask mandate tied to maybe the transmission rates or something so that it's required when the transmission rates and there's a surge and then it subsides," Spilka said.