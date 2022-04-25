TRENTON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy have reported a deadly pedestrian accident has occurred in the Town of Trenton on April 24th.

Around midnight on Sunday, 45-year-old James J. Alsheimer of Cold Brook, NY was traveling east in his 2003 Ford pickup truck on Route 365 near South Side Road. At the same time, 47-year-old Michael W. Grems from Frankfort, NY was walking in the roadway when he was struck by Alsheimer.

Mr. Grems was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency services.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, Mr. Alsheimer tested negative at the scene for the use of drugs and alcohol. The preliminary investigation indicates that Grems was walking in a dark/unlighted part of the road, which made him difficult or possibly not visible at all when he was struck.

Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.