Pennsylvania man arrested, charged over 2014 Sullivan County decapitation

EAST STROUDSBURG, Penn. (NEWS10) — New York State Police announced the arrest of Pennsylvania man Keymarro Guiden, 48, for second-degree murder. He’s charged with the homicide of April Parker—then 31 and of Monticello in Sullivan County—who was found decapitated in 2014.

This arrest is the result of a seven-year investigation after Parker was reported missing on May 26, 2014 to the Monticello Police Department. On June 10 of that year, an extensive search in the woods turned up Parker’s body, with the head, hands, and feet cut off.

Guiden, the father of one of Parker’s children, has been considered a person of interest by investigators.

Cut to this year, and the DA convened a grand jury. They indicted Guiden on December 1. An arrest warrant was issued, and Guiden was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Guiden was extradited to Sullivan County on Tuesday.