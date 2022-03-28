ONEIDA COUNTY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Local politicians, such as County Executive Anthony Picente, believe that the NY Fiber Optic Fee is preventing underserved areas from receiving the internet service they need, and thus, should be eliminated completely.

“As we invest this money, and the state is encouraging it, the federal government is encouraging it – the expanse of broadband because it’s a necessary tool – but now we have to pay a fee to do that?” said Picente. “That will diminish what we can spend.”

Broadband connections were proven to be essential during the pandemic when many businesses moved online, and schools switched to digital learning.

But if a strong internet connection is not accessible to everyone, several areas of life will become restricted.

“It’s wide-ranging – it covers every aspect of our everyday life now,” said Picente. “I mean, there’s not a place to go without ‘em and this is the reality of what we deal with.”