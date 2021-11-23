NEW YORK — Two subway stabbings just several hours apart from each other are raising concerns among subway riders about what is being done to prevent crime underground.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea discussed how the NYPD is working to make subways and the city safer for residents and tourists as well as Thanksgiving Day security, the future of NYPD leadership and the recent death of Malcolm X’s daughter.

Malcolm X’s daughter found dead

Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, was found dead at a Brooklyn home Monday; officials received a 911 call from Shabazz’s daughter at about 5 p.m., police said.

Shea did not go into detail, but said the NYPD is working with other authorities. He also noted Shabazz had been ill for a period of time, and nothing appears suspicious.

Making subways safer

With the recent slashings and stabbings in the city’s subway system, the commissioner said “We are working diligently” to keep people safe.

Though the NYPD continues to work on safety, several people feel unsafe in the subway.

“Perception is the reality,” Shea said.

The commissioner acknowledged ridership is coming back and numbers are increasing, but when someone doesn’t feel safe, “we have more work to do.”

It’s not always about the crime statistics, Shea said. “It’s how people feel.”

The NYPD has been putting resources into the MTA for the year and will continue to modify as needed.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade safety

When asked if any changes will be made to the parade after an SUV plowed into a Wisconsin holiday parade, killing several people and injuring dozens, Shea said there are no current threats surrounding the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but the NYPD is constantly monitoring.

The police commissioner encouraged people to come down and celebrate with everyone as it will be great weather and a phenomenal day.

“We’ll be prepared,” he said.

When asked what people heading to the parade should do, Shea said “dress warm and say ‘thank you’ to a cop.”

Rittenhouse protests

The verdict of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial led to protests across the city, many of them peaceful. However, some demonstrators caused property damage in Queens, and a handful of arrests took place.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams called them “professional anarchists,” and Shea said he agreed.

Shea said he supports the protests, but there are “a few knuckleheads” that cause trouble.

The police commissioner also stressed they need the prosecutors to hold those people accountable and “put them in jail where they belong.”

Future of NYPD leadership

Mayor-elect Eric Adams has been clear that he will appoint a new police commissioner.

Commissioner Shea said there is a transition team and work is being done to help prepare for the shift of power, and they will turn over a very strong police department.

As for future plans, Shea remained mum about what he’ll be doing, but hinted he will “be very busy.”