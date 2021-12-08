Police: UNH student found dead after frat party drowned

New England

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Autopsy results conclude a University of New Hampshire student who was found dead in a marshy area had drowned and the manner of his death was accidental.

Police in Durham released the information in the death of 22-year-old Vincenzo “Vinny” Lirosi, of Whitman, Massachusetts. He was found Sunday.

Durham police said Lirosi was out drinking with friends early Saturday before he went to a Sigma Chi fraternity party and got into a fight. The chapter said Lirosi had gained access without permission to a “welcome home” event for a member who was returning from military service.

The chapter is complying with interim suspensions issued by the Sigma Chi International Fraternity and the university and is cooperating with authorities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories