Proctor High School student stabbed during fight

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a student at T. R. Proctor High School has been stabbed during an altercation that took place on school grounds.

Around 12:30pm on Monday January 3rd, a Proctor High School Resource Officer contacted the UPD about an assault investigation that took place involving a 15-year-old that “suffered a small puncture wound to his stomach during an altercation with another student.“ – Sargent Mike Curley, Utica Police Department

The injured student was immediately treatment on the scene by the school’s medical staff and the knife used in the attack has been found. UPD says this was an isolated incident and there is no further danger to students and/or school staff in the future.

The investigation is ongoing and UPD’s Juvenile Aid Unit will be handling any future charges. Due to the ages of the children, their identities will not be released until charges have been filed with the Family Court.

The School District and Police Department want to assure the public, students, and families that the safety and security of the student and staff population is their number one concern and that they have enhanced security measures at all three secondary schools until further notice.