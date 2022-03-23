UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With over 10 million Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum across the world, local nonprofit organizations such as The Neighborhood Center in downtown Utica are providing essential human services to the community.

“Our mission is really to help individuals to help themselves to become self-sufficient,” said Sandra Soroka, Executive Director of The Neighborhood Center. “I know when refugees come in [we] really surround them with almost everything that they need.”

The center provides a wide variety of resources including clinical health care and mobile crises assessments. But with UNICEF reporting that a Ukrainian child becomes a refugee almost every single second, the topic of childcare weighs heavy on the minds of many.

“We also see a lot of refugee children in our childcare,” said Soroka, “You know for parents who obtain work and are part of our community – We’re very familiar with all of the nuances that go along with refugees.”