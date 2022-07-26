ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department has reported that a man has been charged with a felony after allegedly being caught with over ~42 grams of methamphetamine on July, 25th.

Around 4:40 pm on Monday, officers pulled over a vehicle on the 300 block of South Jay Street. The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Andrew S. Seifert of Rome was allegedly found to be operating with a suspended license and was taken into custody for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree.

A search of the vehicle was then conducted, during which, officers allegedly found a crystal-like substance they believed to be methamphetamine. Seifert was then taken to the Rome Police Headquarters and searched. During the search, officers allegedly also found the same crystal-like substance.

After analysis, both substances tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, with a combined weight of ~42.1 grams.

Seifert was subsequently charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (Class C Felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor)

Unlicensed Operator

Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device

He was held pending arraignment. This investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible.